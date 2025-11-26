State aims for 100% literacy with ‘Akshara Andhra’

Vijayawada: The state government launched an ambitious literacy mission, ‘Akshara Andhra’, with the target of achieving 100 per cent adult functional literacy by 2029. School education secretary Kona Sasidhar issued a GO to this effect on Tuesday.

Although the state government has been implementing the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), locally termed ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) since 2024, the results have been modest.

Only 3.53 lakh adult learners were made literate during 2024–25. Recognising the need for a more robust, decentralised and state-driven approach, the government framed the Akshara Andhra initiative with a 60:40 Centre-state fund sharing formula.

According to the order, the state government continues to lag behind the national literacy average. As per the PLFS survey, while India’s literacy rate stands at 80.9 per cent (PLFS 2023–24), the state records only 72.6 per cent.

A caste-based household survey conducted by the village/ward secretariat system in February 2024 identified over 81 lakh non-literate adults in the 15–59 age group. The literacy gap is significantly higher among women, tribal populations, and other marginalised communities.

Under Akshara Andhra, the government aims to bring 25 lakh adult learners into the literacy fold each year. The strategy emphasises community involvement, volunteer mobilisation, and technology-driven monitoring.

Literacy centres will function from Anganwadi centres, government schools, community halls, and other public spaces, with flexible timings to suit working individuals.

Each volunteer teacher will take responsibility for a batch of 10 adult learners, following a 100-hour structured curriculum that includes audiovisual content, classroom instruction, and practical learning.

In addition to basic reading and writing, the programme includes digital literacy, financial awareness, health and legal literacy, and civic education, ensuring comprehensive empowerment.

Learners will be assessed twice a year through the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT). The programme will operate under a convergence model, involving departments such as Panchayat Raj, SERP, MEPMA, Women and Child Welfare, APSSDC, Higher Education, and others. A state-wide digital dashboard will track real-time progress. The government stated that Akshara Andhra is essential for promoting inclusive growth, enabling socio-economic mobility, and bridging long-standing educational gaps.