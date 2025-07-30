State Badminton Championship kicks off in Tirupati

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu said that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was making dedicated efforts to strengthen the sports sector across the State.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the inauguration of the AP State Badminton Championship – 2025 (Senior Men & Women), organised by the Chittoor District Badminton Association. The tournament is being held from July 29 to 31 at Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex in Tirupati. The event was jointly inaugurated by Ravi Naidu and former MLA and AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation (APGBC) Chairperson M Sugunamma. In his address, Ravi Naidu highlighted CM Chandrababu Naidu’s long-standing commitment to the promotion of sports. “From the beginning of his political career, the Chief Minister has prioritised sports infrastructure and athlete development. Plans are underway to lay the foundation stone for a world-class Sports City in Amaravati shortly,” he said.

He also lauded the efforts of various badminton associations and federations that have been instrumental in developing the sport over the past three decades. “Their consistent contribution has elevated badminton’s profile in the State,” he noted. Ravi Naidu further stated that the Chief Minister was working toward establishing sports facilities in every constituency across Andhra Pradesh.

Sugunamma urged athletes to make the best use of the sports infrastructure and incentives being provided by the State government. These initiatives are crucial for helping athletes achieve greater success in the future. She also called upon all stakeholders to contribute actively to building a ‘Sports Andhra Pradesh’ in line with the Chief Minister’s vision.

The event was also attended by District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) Sasi and members of the Badminton Association.