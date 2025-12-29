Bitcoin slides 30% from record highs in 2025

Mumbai: Bitcoin has seen a sharp pullback in 2025, sliding nearly 30 per cent from its record high levels as weak trading activity, technical breakdowns and continued selling by long-term holders kept prices under pressure.

Despite the decline, improving regulation, growing institutional involvement and expanding blockchain adoption are keeping long-term optimism alive, with 2026 increasingly being seen as a potential turnaround year for the crypto market.

Over the year, the crypto ecosystem recorded steady advancements. Decentralised finance platforms continued to expand, stablecoins gained wider acceptance for payments and settlements, and several countries moved ahead with pilot projects for central bank digital currencies.

Developer activity also remained strong, especially across the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets, with millions of developers building applications on blockchain networks.These trends highlighted growing interest in blockchain technology despite price volatility. The weakness in Bitcoin prices has been driven by a mix of technical and market factors. Prices slipped below the key 365-day moving average, which triggered further selling pressure.