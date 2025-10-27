State Bar Federation passes key resolutions on advocate welfare

Machilipatnam: The Andhra State Advocates’ Bar Federation, under the aegis of the Krishna District Bar Federation, passed several key resolutions focusing on advocate welfare and judicial reforms during a meeting organised by Federation Secretary and Machilipatnam Bar Association President Divi Pothu Raju.

The federation unanimously resolved that, as per the High Court’s recent directions, the Advocates’ Memorial Reference should not be conducted at 4:15 pm and should continue to be held at 10:30 am as per long-standing practice. Another major resolution urged the State Government to immediately release the “Nyayamitra Stipend” for junior advocates and grant the matching funds for the families of deceased advocates without further delay.

The meeting also elected new office-bearers for the Andhra State Advocates’ Bar Federation. AK Basha, president of the Bezwada Bar Association and Krishna District Bar Federation, was unanimously elected as Convener, while Siva Suryanarayana, president of the Guntur Bar Association, was elected as general secretary. Ayyappa Reddy (Nellore), P Harinath Chowdary (Kurnool), and MK Srinivas (Visakhapatnam) were appointed as Co-Conveners; Seetharama Rao (Eluru) and B Bhaskara Rao (Ongole) were named joint secretaries; and Pitchuka Srinivasa Rao was chosen as chairman of the Human Rights Committee.

AP High Court Bar Association president Chidambaram, AP Bar Council Member Chalasani Ajay Kumar, and several other senior members participated in the meeting.

Expressing strong disapproval of the High Court’s decision to alter the memorial reference timing, the members called it an ill-considered move. They also demanded the early establishment of a High Court Bench at Kurnool and a Supreme Court Bench in South India, citing the need for accessible justice.

The newly elected Convener AK Basha and general secretary Siva Suryanarayana were felicitated by the Vijayawada Bar Association members. In his remarks, Basha thanked the members for their support and assured that the Federation would work continuously to address the challenges faced by advocates across the state and remain available to all members at all times.