State BJP holds a series of meetings on stepping up electioneering

Hyderabad: In its bid to shore up party electioneering for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana BJP unit is holding a series of meetings.

The Election Management Committee convenor, Dr K Laxman, and State Organising Secretary Chandrasekhara held a review meeting with all the wings of the election management to take stock of the party's preparedness in various parliament segments.

Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy held an election management committee meeting in Mahbubnagar.

Besides, several leaders from other parties in Shadnagar joined the party fold. Besides, Dr Laxman held an interactive programme with the party cadre and leaders to finalise the party candidate for the Secunderabad cantonment segments that fell vacant following the sudden demise of the sitting MLA.

The BJP State election in-charge and Belgavi MLA Abhya Kumar Patel is visiting the city today. He will be taking stock and reviewing the implementation of the party action plans for winning a majority of seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Similarly, the party will hold the Warangal Parliament Coordination Committee and election management committee meetings today.

According to party sources, similar meetings will be held in all the Parliament segments and Assembly segments periodically to ensure that the party's action plans reach out to people at booth levels and win at least 50 per cent of votes in each booth given greater importance.