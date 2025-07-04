Live
State BJP president assures due recognition of workers
The newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party state president PVN Madhav mentioned that party workers will duly be recognised and given appropriate positions.
Arriving in Visakhapatnam on Thursday for the first time after getting elected as BJP state president, Madhav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him as the party’s state chief. He assured that he will work for the party’s development without any compromise. At Visakhapatnam Airport, the BJP state president was given a grand welcome by the leaders and activists.
Anakapalli Member of Parliament CM Ramesh, Visakhapatnam North constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president MMN Parasurama Raju, leaders Sagi Kasi Vishwanatha Raju, Surendra, and DS Varma congratulated Madhav.
Speaking on the occasion, Madhav stressed that he will work for the development of North Andhra as well as the state of Andhra Pradesh. He also mentioned that he would work together with the alliance leaders and will take steps to further strengthen the BJP in the state. Later, a rally was organised from the airport to the party office.