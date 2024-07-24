State budget to be tabled after 2 months

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that due to present financial crisis the state is unable to introduce budget in the present session and decided to introduce it after two months.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday during a discussion on motion of thanks to Governor’s address to joint session of Assembly, the Chief Minister said that the previous YSRCP government destroyed Amaravati capital. He said now good days are ahead for Amaravati as the Central government allocated Rs 15,000 crore towards Amaravati development. Besides the Union finance minister assured to complete the Polavaram project as soon as possible. In the past five years, there was a looting of crores of rupees in the form of sand, liquor and mines. As a result of misrule, the growth rate of state came down, he said.

The Chief Minister said that they are going to release three white papers on finance, law and order and excise in the current Assembly session. Referring to Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Chandrababu Naidu said that people will get an answer soon to the question who killed ‘Babai’.

The Chief Minister said that the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP will collectively make efforts for the development of the state. As a result of previous government’s misrule, all systems collapsed. He said during the previous TDP rule, 72 per cent of works of Polavaram project were completed. Efforts are on to complete the project with the cooperation of Central government. He said there is a need to reconstruct both diaphragm wall and cofferdam which were damaged due to the negligence of the previous government.

Naidu said that the agricultural sector was facing crisis due to neglect of irrigation projects. The state is lagging behind in creating employment and failed in protecting law and order during previous YSRCP rule, he said.