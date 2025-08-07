State Cabinet approves land swap for Oberoi Hotel Project in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The State Cabinet has approved a land exchange proposal between the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA), facilitating the establishment of a luxury hotel by the Oberoi Group in Tirupati Rural mandal.

At its meeting held on Wednesday, the Cabinet sanctioned the swapping of 24.68 acres of APTA land in Survey No. 604 at Peruru village with 25 acres of TTD land in Survey No. 588A of the same village.

This follows a resolution passed by the TTD Board during an emergency meeting on May 7 at Tirumala, chaired by TTD Chairman B R Naidu, supporting the land swap. The decision effectively revives, with changes, an earlier plan to allocate land near Alipiri to the Oberoi Group.

In January 2023, the then YSRCP government had allotted 24.68 acres to the group along the Alipiri–SV Zoo Park road in Peruru for a luxury hotel project under the name ‘Mumtaz Hotels’. However, the project faced opposition from Hindu groups who objected to the hotel’s name and its proximity to the pilgrimage site, citing concerns over the sanctity of the area.

After the change in government, TTD Chairman B R Naidu raised objections to the original allotment. In March 2025, the TTD Board resolved to cancel both the 35-acre land granted to Mumtaz Hotels and the land sanctioned for the Devlok project near the Alipiri–Cherlopalli road. Subsequently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed TTD to identify an alternative site.

The newly approved location lies on the opposite side of the same road, reportedly situated between Aravind Eye Hospital and TATA Cancer Institute. With the Cabinet’s approval, the earlier land allotment stands officially cancelled, allowing the Oberoi Group to proceed with its project at the new site.