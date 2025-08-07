Live
- 98-yr-old freedom fighter shares her vision for India’s future
- YSRCP urges SEC to act on Pulivendula violence
- EPS-95 pensioners’ grievances conveyed to Union Minister
- Haj pilgrims urged to avail of Vijayawada embarkation point
- Jagan condemns TDP attack on YSRCP leaders in Pulivendula
- State Cabinet approves land swap for Oberoi Hotel Project in Tirupati
- AP aims for 160 GW green energy target
- IT Minister Lokesh unveils Konaseema Youth Summit poster
- Rally marks inaugural of CPI district conference
- Amaravati Eye Hospital joins P4 initiative
State Cabinet approves land swap for Oberoi Hotel Project in Tirupati
- With this, the 24.68 acres of AP Tourism Authority land allotted to the project at survey no 604 will be cancelled
- Instead, 25 acres of TTD land will be given to it in the same village at survey number 588A
TIRUPATI: The State Cabinet has approved a land exchange proposal between the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA), facilitating the establishment of a luxury hotel by the Oberoi Group in Tirupati Rural mandal.
At its meeting held on Wednesday, the Cabinet sanctioned the swapping of 24.68 acres of APTA land in Survey No. 604 at Peruru village with 25 acres of TTD land in Survey No. 588A of the same village.
This follows a resolution passed by the TTD Board during an emergency meeting on May 7 at Tirumala, chaired by TTD Chairman B R Naidu, supporting the land swap. The decision effectively revives, with changes, an earlier plan to allocate land near Alipiri to the Oberoi Group.
In January 2023, the then YSRCP government had allotted 24.68 acres to the group along the Alipiri–SV Zoo Park road in Peruru for a luxury hotel project under the name ‘Mumtaz Hotels’. However, the project faced opposition from Hindu groups who objected to the hotel’s name and its proximity to the pilgrimage site, citing concerns over the sanctity of the area.
After the change in government, TTD Chairman B R Naidu raised objections to the original allotment. In March 2025, the TTD Board resolved to cancel both the 35-acre land granted to Mumtaz Hotels and the land sanctioned for the Devlok project near the Alipiri–Cherlopalli road. Subsequently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed TTD to identify an alternative site.
The newly approved location lies on the opposite side of the same road, reportedly situated between Aravind Eye Hospital and TATA Cancer Institute. With the Cabinet’s approval, the earlier land allotment stands officially cancelled, allowing the Oberoi Group to proceed with its project at the new site.