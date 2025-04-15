State Cabinet meeting today

Vijayawada: The AP State Cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday is likely to give nod for Rs 31,167 cr investment proposals approved by State Investment Board recently.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss on Amaravati development works.

As several organisations are coming forward to establish their units in Amaravati, the Cabinet will take a decision on investments in Amaravati.

The State Cabinet is also likely to discuss on taking disciplinary action against the staff of some Ministers, as the government is said to have received complaints on the peshi members of some Ministers.