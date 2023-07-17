Andhra Pradesh government promotes drone use in agriculture

Guntur: The state government has been promoting drone use in agriculture sector to reduce the cost of cultivation and make agriculture viable. Agriculture scientists are conducting research on the usage of drones in agriculture for spraying the fertilisers, pesticides, for sowing of seeds in agriculture to reduce the cost of production. At present the government is imparting training in drones operation to the young educated farmers and their children, who passed intermediate in Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Similarly, the Acharya NG Agriculture University is also using drones on a pilot basis at agriculture research stations.

According to agriculture department officials, a drone will spray fertilizer or pesticides in 30 acres of land in six- hours, the same work will be done by the worker in a day.

Joint director of Agriculture, Guntur district I Venkateswarlu said that for spraying pesticides in one- acre land 200 litres of water is required. If we use drones, 10 to 15 litres of water is enough, he added.

When farmer use drones, pesticide, fertiliser and water usage will come down in agriculture.

A drone is being sold at Rs 3-12 lakh. Depending on the capacity of drone the price is fixed. He said that 15 youth are trained in drone operation in the district during the first phase.

A progressive farmer D Sambaiah said at present there is a shortage of agriculture workers and payment of labour charges has became very expensive. He said agriculture workers are taking Rs 700 per day and it has become burden to farmers also. Increase in price of pesticides, fertilisers, agriculture workers wages led to increase of cost of cultivation.