State govt according top priority to BC welfare says Savitha

Vijayawada : The government is according top priority for the development and welfare of the Backward Classes in the State and allocated Rs 17,319 crore for the BC corporations in the Budget, said S Savitha, Minster for the BC welfare, Handlooms and Textiles.

She said the current State government has created a record in allocations to the Backward classes by allocating Rs 39,000 crore for the current financial year 2024-25.

Addressing the media at the State secretariat on Wednesday, Minister Savitha said the government would give subsidy of Rs 1,977 crore for self employment through BC Corporation.

She informed that 1,33,849 persons will be benefitted with the sanctioning of subsidy this year. She said seven corporations under the BC (A, B, D and E) would get Rs 17,319 crore.

She said DSC free coaching centres were already inaugurated in all districts for the benefit of BC students. Soon coaching centres would be launched for students appearing for Civil Services examinations.

Minister Savitha said Rs 10,273 crore was sanctioned in the State Budget to assist the Economically Weaker Sections through seven corporations. She also pointed out that allocations were made for Kapu Corporation, Reddy Corporation, Kamma Corporation, EBC Welfare Corporation, Arya Vysya Corporation, Kshatriya Corporation and Brahmana Corporation.

The Minister said Rs 1,987 crore was allocated for the self-employment of Backward Classes in the Budget as per the wish and aspirations of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

She said the TDP right from the rule of N T Rama Rao to the present rule under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been giving top priority to the Backward Classes.

She said Rs 4,647 crore was allocated for Kapu Corporation in the current financial year and total of Rs 15,000 crore will be allocated to Kapu Corporation as per the assurance given in the election manifesto.

She has made it clear that the State government would help the Backward Classes irrespective of politics and will give subsidy to the eligible beneficiaries.

Minister Savitha has announced that the government would ensure quality food to the students at the BC hostels. BC Welfare Secretary Pola Bhaskar and Director Dr Mallikarjuna were present at the media conference.