State govt flayed for withdrawing GO issued to set up Wakf Board

Kadapa: YSRCP leader and former deputy chief minister Amzath Basha criticised the TDP-led NDA government in the State for withdrawing the GO issued to set up the Wakf Board.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said, the Wakf Board members were appointed following the guidelines in all categories in 2023 and the TDP moved the court and filed three petitions when chairman was about to be elected.

The matter is still pending in the court and how can the Board be cancelled, he said, alleging that the coalition government has withdrawn the GO only to forcibly take away Wakf lands.

The reason they have been asking for cancellation is that the Board was dissolved as it was not functioning. When the matter is in court how there can be any activity, he asked.

“Unlike Chandrababu Naidu, we did not cancel the Board in 2023, the members left on their own, but the coalition government has done it with vengeance,” he said adding that they will take legal recourse.

Minorities are against the Wakf Board (Amendment) Bill of the Centre, he said.