State govt issues fresh LRS notification with 90-day deadline

Vijayawada: The state government launched a final, time-bound opportunity for regularising unapproved layouts and plots through the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). Property owners have 90 days to apply via the official portal, https://lrsdtcp.ap.gov.in, which is now live. The department of municipal administration and urban development said that this is the last chance for regularisation, with no further extensions. Eligible plots must have registered sale deeds dated on or before June 30, 2025, covering individual owners, welfare associations, and developers, provided at least one plot in the layout was sold before the deadline. The scheme applies to areas under municipal bodies, urban development authorities, and master plan zones, excluding the Amaravati capital city area.

The initiative addresses public demand to bring unregulated layouts under proper planning norms. Regularised plots will gain access to building permissions, bank loans, and civic services like water supply, street lighting, and drainage. Revised fees, based on plot size and land value, make the process affordable, with a 10 per cent discount for full payment within 45 days and a 5 per cent discount within 90 days. Applicants must submit a sale deed, site plan, encumbrance certificate, and other documents, with a minimum payment of Rs.10,000 or 50 per cent of total charges at application. Layouts lacking open space require a 7 per cent land value compensatory charge after a 50 per cent concession.

Ineligible plots include those on government land, water bodies, road alignments, environmentally sensitive zones, or in legal disputes. Flood-prone areas,green buffers, and assigned lands are also excluded.

Principal secretary S Suresh Kumar stressed that this is a final administrative step, urging prompt action. Funds collected will upgrade local infrastructure, benefiting residents directly. Unregularised plots risk penalties, legal action, or inclusion in the Prohibitory Property Watch Register. Visit https://lrsdtcp.ap.gov.in for details and assistance.