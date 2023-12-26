State govt misusing public funds, alleges Kanakamedala

Mangalagiri: Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Monday alleged that the State government has totally been misusing public funds.

On one side the public funds are being misappropriated by resorting to scams in the name of schemes and on the other the public money is being embezzled to publicise the party programmes as government programmes, Ravindra Kumar told mediapersons at the TDP headquarters here.

The MP felt that the miserable failures of the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy are evident at every step.

The government, instead of taking the State forward, is pushing it backward and is killing time with vendetta politics, he rued.

"Illegal cases are being foisted against those who raise their voice pointing out blunders being committed by the government and they are being sent to jail. Also, midnight arrests are being made of those who are uploading posts on social media," he observed.

Companies like the Asia Paper, Amara Raja Batteries, Lulu Group, Data Centre, Reliance and others have cancelled their agreements entered into with the AP government. This resulted in over two lakh employees losing their jobs, he pointed out.

The periodic Labour Force report clearly mentioned that the State stood on top in unemployment, the MP said.

He said that the political vendetta has reached its peak after Jagan came to power. Industrialists are forced to give 50 per cent share in their companies, he said. If someone fails to give that share, illegal cases are being registered against such industrialists, Kanakamedala alleged.

How this Chief Minister, who once has said that he did not have a house of his own, can own so many palaces now, the TDP MP wondered.

The Chief Minister has forced the police to act as his private army and is using them to attack those who question the failures of the government, the TDP leader said. He said that the TDP is only pointing out the blunders committed by the YSRCP leaders and dared the ruling party leaders to prove that they are not wrong.