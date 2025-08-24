State govt remains mute spectator to privatisation of VSP

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on the coalition government for scrapping pensions to disabled persons and being a silent spectator to privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking to media here on Saturday, the MLC said it is very sad to discontinue pensions to disabled people and the YSRCP will collect public opinions and represent them to the district collector offices, seeking justice.

About the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the MLC said, “The privatisation move of VSP has reached an alarming situation with the EoIs called for to handover 34 departments to private agencies. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, HRD Minister N. Lokesh remain muted spectators to the strategic sale.”

Satyanarayana assured that the YSRCP will not allow privatisation to happen and that all political parties and intellectuals who oppose the move will form into a group to fight against it. He expressed hope that the Deputy Chief Minister would give assurance regarding the VSP during his public meeting scheduled this month-end in Visakhapatnam.

Chandrababu Naidu, who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Yogandhra event, vied for publicity to gain a place in the Guinness Book record but did not speak a single word against the privatisation of the plant, Satyanarayana pointed out, adding that it indicates the CM’s stand on the burning issue. “However, the YSRCP will continue its fight against the move and team up with any party who takes up the issue forward,” he reiterated.

The rampant corruption and atrocity charges against ministers and MLAs remain unabated and the NDA government takes no action against them, the MLC criticised.