State govt solved long-pending problems of doctors: Bharath

Kurnool: Minister for industries, commerce and food processing T G Bharath said the state government has successfully addressed long-standing issues faced by doctors regarding certificate renewal, re-registration, and related services.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Medical Council’s registration unit at the Kurnool Medical College Complex on Saturday, the minister said the new facility will allow doctors to complete essential registration services within the district itself, eliminating the need to travel to Vijayawada.

Bharath stated that this initiative is part of the government’s broader vision under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh to offer citizen-centric, decentralised governance. The state has already introduced a WhatsApp-based governance model offering over 500 services. Previously, doctors had to endure significant time and financial burdens to visit Vijayawada for certificate renewal and registration — an ordeal especially challenging for senior doctors above the age of 60.

With the new district-level unit, these hurdles have been removed, making the process more accessible and efficient. The minister also requested the Medical Council to extend similar services to dental practitioners.

Addressing the gathering, AP Medical Council chairman Dr Daggumati Srihari Rao said that the council will now provide re-registration and renewal services every Saturday and Sunday at the district level. He added that the registration fee, previously ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, has been significantly reduced now to Rs 6,000 for doctors above 75 years and Rs 8,000 for others. Doctors can also renew their certificates online if they have completed the biometric verification process, and the renewal window opens three months prior to the expiry of the existing registration.

Adoni MLA Dr Parthasarathi appreciated the initiative, noting that many doctors have been practising without timely renewals, putting their professional credibility at risk. With local facilities now available, he urged all medical professionals to take advantage of the opportunity.

Kurnool Government General Hospital superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu and Medical College principal Dr Chitti Narsamma also expressed gratitude to the state government and the Medical Council, recognising the convenience this move brings to the medical community. Faculty members from the college were also present at the event.