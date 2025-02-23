State-Level handball tournament kicks off in Kurnool

Kurnool: The 10th State-level senior women’s and junior boys’ handball tournament was inaugurated on a grand scale at the outdoor stadium in Kurnool on Saturday. The event, organised by Kurnool District Handball Association, saw participation from athletes representing 13 unified districts.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Charitha Reddy emphasised the State government’s commitment to support athletes, highlighting that the coalition government had increased sports quota reservations to 3%. She recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had provided financial incentives to national-level athletes last year. She encouraged participants to compete with a sporting spirit, stating that sports not only contribute to success, but also ensure overall physical and mental well-being.

CID Circle Inspector Nagesh urged students to allot some time to sports regularly, stating that consistent practice could help them become top athletes. He also appealed to parents to encourage their children to take up sports seriously.

Prior to the inauguration, Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy formally inaugurated the tournament by lightning the ceremonial lamp. Along with the guests, she hoisted the flag and received guard of honor from the participating athletes.

The event was attended by State Yoga Association general secretary Avinash Shetty, District Shooting Ball Association secretary Eshwar Naidu, District Olympic executive secretary Sunil Kumar, representatives from State Handball Association, PETs (Physical Education Trainers), and several athletes.

District Olympic Association CEO Vijay Kumar, secretary Srinivasulu, Rayalaseema University Sports coordinator Dr Shiva Kishore, District Handball Association secretary Dr Rudra Reddy, Services Handball Team coach Kasim Saheb, and senior handball player Madhava Rao were also present.