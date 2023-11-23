Live
Just In
State-level meeting of outsourced employees in Vijayawada on Dec 10
The outsourced employees have been demanding service rules and job security and they have decided to conduct a State-level meeting in Vijayawada on December 10.
SRIKAKULAM: The outsourced employees have been demanding service rules and job security and they have decided to conduct a State-level meeting in Vijayawada on December 10. Contract and outsourced Employees’ Union State chairman K Suman took part in a meeting with the staff at government RIMS hospital in Srikakulam.
At the meeting, the union leaders inaugurated pamphlets and wall posters related to its State-level meeting in Vijayawada.
Speaking on the occasion, the union chairman appealed to all the outsourced employees to attend the meeting to show the strength of the employees to the government and to achieve their demands.
He demanded that the government should implement equal pay for equal work for all outsourced employees in all departments across the state; the government should ensure job security, other financial benefits and also provide benefits under various welfare schemes.
District-level leaders of the union, leaders of the Left parties and its affiliated unions and cadre attended the meeting at the Government RIMS Hospital and expressed their solidarity with the outsourced staff.