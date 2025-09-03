State police force welcomes new canine recruits

Mangalagiri: The Andhra Pradesh police force has received a significant boost with the addition of a new canine unit. The 22nd batch passing out parade, held at the 6th Battalion ground here, saw 35 newly-trained dogs and their 61 handlers graduate.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta attended as chief guests and were impressed by the dogs’ discipline and skills.

During her address, home minister Anitha praised the new “Dual Trade Training” initiative, which is a first for a state police force in India. This programme trains a single canine in two specialisations, with 18 of the new dogs specialising in narcotics detection. She also promised full government support to establish a more advanced canine training center and announced special incentives for dog handlers.

DGP Gupta highlighted the “One Canine, Two Jobs” approach as a “force multiplier,” which increases versatility and saves both money and manpower. He also mentioned plans for providing air-conditioned vehicles for canine units and constructing dedicated kennels in districts to ensure the welfare of the dogs.

The graduating canines demonstrated their skills for the audience, which included senior police officials, school children, and other guests.