State ruined by 46-month 'anarchic' rule: Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) state media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy said that YSR Congress Party has no moral right to conduct Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu survey as it has done nothing for the people. Speaking to media persons at Vempalle in the district on Thursday, the PCC leader said that all sections of people in the state have tasted bitter experience during the 46 months of YSRCP's 'anarchic' rule.

He said that prices of all essential commodities, sand, cement, petrol, diesel, including liquor have skyrocketed. RTC and power charges have been hiked abnormally.

He said that the state is in severe debt trap. Gun and ganja culture has become rampant in the state. He said future of Polavaram project is in doubt due to lack of clarity in the government. The Congress leader said YSRCP has failed to achieve Special Category Status to state despite having 29 MPs as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has become puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"How for is it correct to conduct Jagannanne Maa Bhavishyatthu survey as the future of state has almost been ruined in the four-year anarchy rule of YSRCP? It is unfortunate that instead of feeling ashamed of its misrule, the ruling party is conducting such a programme," he remarked.