State ST Commission Chairman visits Golugonda SC hostel

Anakapalli: State ST Commission Chairman DVG Sankara Rao visited Golugonda SC hostel to examine the incident where the tribal student David Raju died due to electric shock in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

Later, the Chairman interacted with the parents of the deceased. He paid tributes to David Raju portrait. The Chairman assured the parents that the government would extend all possible support.

During his visit, Sankara Rao interacted with the locals and enquired about the problems of the village.

The tribal association leader K Govinda Rao explained the problems faced by tribals and students in the region. When the student died on Sunday, the leaders of the tribal community and the relatives of the deceased raised concerns and demanded to support the victim’s family and pay compensation.

