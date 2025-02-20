State to launch first standalone Battery Energy Storage System

VIJAYAWADA : In a significant step towards strengthening energy infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh has announced its first standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) tender with a capacity of 500 MW/1000 MWh under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme.

This initiative, spearheaded by the State government is part of India’s larger effort to integrate renewable energy and enhance grid stability.

The introduction of this BESS tender underscores Andhra Pradesh’s proactive stance in adopting cutting-edge energy storage solutions to address grid stability and energy efficiency challenges. With increasing reliance on renewable energy, battery storage systems play a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply and efficient energy management.

The National Hydroelectric power Corporation (NHPC) and APGENCO have formed a Joint Venture Company (JVC), namely ANGEL for establishment of five Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) of 5,070 MW capacity in the State of AP.

In a significant development, the first board meeting of ANGEL was held on Wednesday at AP Secretariat, Velagapudi, under the leadership of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

The joint venture also proposes to establish solar power plants of approximately 9,000 MW for pumping energy requirement of these PSPs. The setting up of the said PSPs and solar plants is going to contribute in a big way to the GOI and GOAP commitments to reduce carbon emissions and meeting the requirement of 50% renewable energy proportion in the grid by 2030.

NHPC Limited has been nominated as a BESS Implementing Agency (BIA) by Ministry of Power, GoI under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for Development of Battery Energy Storage Systems.

NHPC shall enter into a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with the successful bidders.