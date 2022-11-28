State will prosper if farmers are assisted. says YS Jagan at disbursal of YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Chandrababu had cheated by promising to waive off loans in the past. He said that only Rs.15,000 crores were given for loan waiver in the past. But the YSRCP government has given Rs. 25,971 crores only under Rythu Bharosa and brought new reforms in the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the disbursal of zero interest subsidy and input subsidy for farmers at the camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, he said that the state will be good only if the farmer is good.

Stating that 62 percent of the population is dependent on agriculture, YS Jagan said that any state will be good if farmers are supported in all the possible ways. "We are paying compensation to farmers regularly and giving input subsidy to the farmers who have suffered due to July-October rains," YS Jagan said and added that they are providing compensation in the same season in which the crops are damaged.

He said that justice is being done to the farmers only after YSRCP came to power. The Chief Minister advised the people to notice the difference between the government then and the government now and alleged that the then TDP government has lifted the zero-interest scheme.