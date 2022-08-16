State witnessing progress on all fronts: Buggana

Kurnool/Nandyal: The 76th Independence Day celebrations were celebrated on a grand note across Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Monday. In Kurnool, the celebrations were organised at Police Parade grounds, where Finance Minister and district in-charge Buggana Rajendranath Reddy participated as chief guest and unfurled the tricolor. Later he received the guard of honour from the armed forces. Addressing the gathering, Buggana said that during British rule, around 45 trillion American dollars worth of wealth has been taken out from our country.

The total cost of wealth would be around Rs 36 crores. If calculated, according to the national GDP, it is of 18 years gross GDP which has been taken out. After attaining Independence, the per head capita was Rs 230 to 2.84 of US dollar. But after 75 years, our per head capita has reached 2,000 dollars from 2.8 dollars. Earlier, we used to get good grains from foreign countries but now we have progressed a lot. We have achieved top position in producing foodgrains, milk, eggs and others compared to other countries. Further, Buggana said that earlier severe drought was prevailed in Anantapur district.

The then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru visited Anantapur at that time and was saddened on seeing the worst situation prevailing in the region. Now, our nation has significantly progressed on all fronts. Later Buggana read a charter of progress made in the state as well. Buggana along with the District Collector P Koteswara Rao, SP Siddarth Kaushal and Joint collector Rama Sunder Reddy felicitated the family members of freedom fighters. Similarly, the Independence Day was celebrated on a grand note in Nandyal district.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha along with the District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon unfurled the tricolor and saluted it at Government Degree College. Later addressing the gathering, the Deputy CM said that the government was extending transparent services to the people and added under Dr YSR Rythu Bharosa, the government has credited Rs 157.72 crore into the accounts of 2.9 lakh farmers in the first phase of 2022-23. Since 2019 to till date, the government has released Rs 942.72 crore towards financial assistance. Around 46,139 houses have been sanctioned in 263 Jagananna layouts in Nandyal. Rs 80,000 would be given towards the cost of construction of houses.

He also said more development works would be taken up in Nandyal district. The cultural programmes of school students, tableaus of various departments and the march fast of the armed forces attracted the viewers.