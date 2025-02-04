Statements can be submitted before Feb 24

Tirupati: The State government has constituted a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate into the tragic stampede that occurred at Padmavathi Park in Tirupati on January 8, 2025.

The stampede resulted in the loss of multiple lives and left several devotees injured. The Commission has been established under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Act No. 60 of 1952) to thoroughly examine the circumstances that led to the incident.

The Secretary to the Commission of Inquiry in a press release has said that Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, a former judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, has been appointed to lead the inquiry.

His role will be to conduct an in-depth investigation, identify any lapses and recommend measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. The Commission will assess factors contributing to the incident and propose improvements in crowd management and public safety protocols.

Authorities have called upon all individuals with relevant knowledge of the incident to submit statements to the Commission.

Statements should include details related to the incident as specified in the official notification. Each submission must be accompanied by an affidavit affirming the facts stated. Additionally, individuals are required to provide a list of supporting documents they intend to rely upon, and where possible, submit originals or verified copies. If certain documents are not in the possession of the submitter, they must provide the name and address of the person from whom these documents may be obtained.

The deadline for submission of statements, affidavits and supporting documents is February 24, 2025. Submissions can be made in person at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry office located in Chamber No 413, B Block, Collectorate Building in Tirupati, between 10:30 am and 5:00 pm on all working days. Alternatively, statements can be sent via email to [email protected].

The commission has made it clear that no submissions will be accepted beyond the stipulated 20-day deadline from the date of the notification. The inquiry aims to bring clarity to the unfortunate event and establish necessary safeguards to prevent similar occurrences in the future, the Secretary stated.