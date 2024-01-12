State’s progress possible with Naidu only: TDP

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his group is feeling threatened after noticing lakhs of people participating in ‘Raa Kadili raa’ programme of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, stated Nellore Parliament TDP president Abdul Azeez.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here on Thursday, he ridiculed the ruling party of making the State debt-ridden to a tune of Rs 13 lakh crore, when the people gave him a chance to develop the State. He alleged that instead of developing industries, the government is closing the existing ones, which are migrating to neighboring States. Several industries like Franklin Templeton, Ramayapatnam paper mill, Adani data centre were set up in other States, making the local youth jobless, he lamented.

Reminding that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep his promise of liquor prohibition, the TDP leader criticised that Jagan took loans by showing future liquor revenue. He pointed out that people of Andhra are paying Rs 14 extra per litre petrol compared to other States.

Abdul Azeez criticised that Jagan forgot his promise of conducting mega DSC and job calendar and irreparable damage has been done to the State.

It is possible for Chandrababu Naidu alone to develop the State, he claimed. He urged the people to vote for TDP and make Chandrababu as the CM.