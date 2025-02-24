Statewide Raids Uncover Irregularities at Petrol Bunks

Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials, in collaboration with the Legal Metrology and Civil Supplies Departments, conducted raids on petrol bunks across the State, uncovering multiple irregularities. Several cases have been registered against bunk owners for violations, including fuel tampering and short delivery.

Following complaints of malpractice, around 36 teams comprising V&E, Civil Supplies, and Legal Metrology officials inspected 73 petrol bunks on Monday. According to Director-General of V&E, Harish Kumar Gupta, the inspections led to six cases being filed under the Legal Metrology (LM) Act, 2009, and four cases under Section 6(a) of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act, 1955.

Authorities, led by Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officers (RVEOs), seized significant quantities of fuel during the operation. This included 14,503 litres of petrol, 14,585 litres of diesel, and 561 litres of 2T oil, with an estimated total value of ₹34 lakh.

Cases have been registered in various districts, including Anantapur, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool, and Nellore. The Director-General emphasised that raids will continue to curb tampering and other malpractices in petrol bunks across the State.