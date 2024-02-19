Statistics play a crucial role in Data Science

Tirupati: The 2-day national conference on ‘Recent Advances in Statistics and Data Science’, being organised by Department of Statistics, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), in association with Indian Society for Probability and Statistics (ISPS), Statistics Alumni of SV University, began on Sunday. It is being held in conjunction with international workshop on ‘Stochastic Models in Data Science’ during February 17-20, on the occasion of Prof GS Sankaranarayanan birth centenary celebrations.

Chief guest and Intelligence SP from Vijayawada U Ramamohan, who is an alumnus of Statistics department in SV University, shared his experiences as a statistician and also gave its applications in the intelligence department. He stressed the role of statistics in data science and clearly explained the interface between the statistical concepts and data science algorithms.

Prof P Venkatesan, former president, International Biometric Society, suggested that statisticians look after basic things that are essential apart from conventional statistics. SVIMS Dean Prof Alladi Mohan highlighted the tools and methods which are necessary to conduct high-quality research and to draw meaningful conclusions in data analysis.

Prof Arni SR Srinivasa Rao from Georgia, USA who is known for his achievements in the field of Statistics and allied areas delivered the keynote address and explained the role and importance of computation and estimation.

Dr R Vishnu Vardhan of Pondicherry University and programme coordinator mentioned that there should be an interface between statistics and allied areas. Organising secretary Dr M Siva Parvati, co-organiser Prof P Josthna and others also spoke. Honorary president of ISPS Prof P Rajasekhar Reddy and others were present. Statistics alumni announced gold medals to meritorious students in the department of statistics Jahnavi and Priyanka for 2020-22 and 2021-23 respectively.