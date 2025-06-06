Statues along Godavari Bund to be arranged uniformly

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry MLA Adireddy Srinivas has clarified that there are no plans to remove the statues of 13 prominent personalities installed along the Godavari Bund.

Speaking at an all-party meeting organised by the Rajahmundry Heritage Protection Committee at Krishna Sai Kalyana Mandapam on Thursday, the MLA dismissed rumours suggesting otherwise.

He stated that as part of the Riverfront Beautification Project, the existing statues will not be removed but will be arranged uniformly to enhance the aesthetic appeal. The MLA assured that the construction of the riverfront will not affect the traditional Pindala Revu, and alternative arrangements for performing ancestral rituals will be made near the adjacent cowshed area.

He also said that priests and devotees performing shraddha karmas would not face any inconvenience due to the new development. Furthermore, he announced that the tender process for the beautification of the iconic Havelock Bridge as a tourist spot has been completed with an outlay of Rs 100 crore. An additional Rs 50 crore will be spent on upgrading the river ghats.

District Congress President TK Visweswara Reddy, who coordinated the meeting, commended the government’s efforts in bringing the central office of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University to Rajamahendravaram. He demanded the immediate conduct of municipal corporation elections for accelerated urban development, especially ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams, which are expected to draw lakhs of pilgrims.

He further urged the immediate inauguration of the completed Science Museum in Bommuru and proposed setting up a waste-to-energy power plant in the city as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state.

Prominent advocate Madduri Siva Subbarao presided over the all-party meeting.

YSR Congress Party spokesperson Margani Bharat Ram called for the construction of a service road adjacent to the Morampudi Flyover and the installation of streetlights atop the structure. He also demanded additional flyovers from Vemagiri Junction to Diwan Cheruvu to ease traffic congestion in view of the city’s growing population.

CPI district secretary T Madhu requested the installation of a statue of former and the first MLA Chitturi Prabhakara Choudary along the Godavari Bund.

CPM district secretary T Arun mentioned the city’s drinking water issues and urged for immediate flood mitigation measures.

The all-party meeting concluded with the passing of several resolutions, which will be submitted to the District Collector and Municipal Commissioner, urging swift implementation, said Madduri Siva Subbarao.

Former MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, Desireddy Balarama Naidu, Madeti Ravi Prakash, KK Sanjeeva Rao, Abdulla Sharif, Asadullah Ahmed, and P Kondalarao were among the attendees.