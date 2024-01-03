Step up efforts to control drug menace

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): District Revenue Officer Kondaiah and Additional SP N Vishnu have together held a review meeting on the increasing flow of ganja into the district and reports of some farmers in interior areas raising ganja as an inter-crop. The DRO stressed the need for taking stringent measures to control the flow of drugs and sought the police help in this regard. The vigilance committees appointed to contain the menace should work effectively. Complaint boxes should be set up in colleges and massive awareness should be created in schools and colleges on the evils of drug menace.

Additional SP Vishnu called upon people to inform the police in case of reports of drugs in circulation and also about illegal ganja cultivation. He asked the people to call toll free number 14500 to complain about the drug menace.