Step up efforts to prevent anti-social activities: SP

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari District): West Godavari District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, conducted an annual inspection at Tadepalligudem town police station on Saturday.

Upon arrival, he received a guard of honour from the police personnel and inspected the station’s surroundings. As part of the initiative to promote greenery, he planted a sapling within the station premises.

During his visit, SP Asmi reviewed the law and order situation in the station’s jurisdiction and instructed officers to take proactive measures to prevent anti-social activities.

He emphasised the need for a strategic approach to maintain peace and security.

In light of the upcoming MLC elections and Maha Sivaratri celebrations, he directed the police to remain vigilant and implement strict security measures to prevent untoward incidents.

The SP examined police records and case documents, with DSP D Vishwanath and Tadepalligudem Town CI A Subrahmanyam. They briefed him on the status of various cases.

Adnan Nayeem Asmi instructed officers to expedite case resolutions and take special initiatives to clear pending cases. He also stressed the importance of efficient station management to ensure prompt justice for victims.

SP Asmi urged police personnel to treat complainants with respect and work towards resolving traffic issues in Tadepalligudem.

He emphasised the need for public participation in installing CCTV cameras at key junctions and crime-prone areas. Additionally, he directed officials to prioritise staff welfare and warned that negligence in record-keeping would result in departmental action.

Sub-Inspectors P Nagaraju, B Srinivas and other officials participated in the inspection.