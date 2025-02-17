Steps afoot to strengthen Jana Sena legal cell

Visakhapatnam: The Jana Sena Party’s legal cell should be strengthened and public issues and problems of the party need to be resolved at the earliest, said JSP Visakhapatnam urban president and south MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking at the legal cell meeting held at the party office here on Sunday, the MLA said that every activist should strive hard to develop the party as per the aspirations of Deputy Chief Minister and party chief K Pawan Kalyan.

He informed that a massive meeting would be held soon with the party members and the Deputy Chief Minister would also be invited for the meeting. The city president opined that advocates and highly qualified leaders are very important for the party as their knowledge is valuable.

During the meeting, the members discussed ways to strengthen the legal cell and offered suggestions. AP urban finance director, west constituency in-charge Prasanthi, Bar Council member Rama Jogeswara Rao and Vizag Bar Council president B Satyanarayana and Ashwin from State Legal Council were present.