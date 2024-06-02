Steps are on to carry out counting exercise in a hassle-free manner

Visakhapatnam : District Election Officer and Collector A. Mallikarjuna mentioned that arrangements for the counting of votes almost neared completion in the district.

Addressing media here on Saturday, he informed that the counting process will start at 8 am on June 4th at seven counting centres in Andhra University Engineering College.

Instructions were issued to the officers and staff to reach the centres by 6 am. The first phase of training for the election staff was completed. Section 144 would be in force in the district from June 3 to 6 and people have been requested to cooperate in the counting process without any hassles. As the election code will be in force in the district till June 6, rallies and processions will not be allowed.

Further, Mallikarjuna made it clear that liquor shops will be closed from June 3 to 5. Election agents have been warned to strictly adhere to rules at the counting centres.

Reiterating that the election was conducted in a hassle-free manner in the district, the Collector appealed to people to extend their support to carry out the counting process in a smooth and peaceful manner. The counting of postal ballot votes would be carried at Andhra University Engineering College. The counting of EVM votes will begin after the completion of the counting process of the postal ballots, the Collector said.

The District Election Officer informed that separate counting centres have been set up for the counting of Assembly and Parliament votes. A total of 997 people have been allocated for counting through randomisation and they include counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro observers.



Candidates or their agents with authorisation letters alone will be allowed to monitor the counting process. The entire counting process will be video recorded by an official videographer.

Sharing security measures considered, Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar stated that the 2-km radius of the counting centres has been declared as no-flying zone. Drones and balloons have been prohibited in the area and stringent action would be taken against the violators.

Further, CCTV cameras have been installed at all counting centres, while separate routes have been arranged for staff and agents to access the counting centres, the CP informed during the conference.

