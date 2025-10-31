Steps underway towards a permanent resolution to Papampeta land dispute

Anantapur: In a significant move towards resolving the long-standing Papampeta land dispute, local leaders MLA Paritala Sunitha and Paritala Sriram have assured residents of a permanent and fair settlement.

Over the past few days, several complaints have surfaced from residents alleging that their residential plots and lands in Papampeta were being encroached upon by others. Responding to these grievances, Sriram had earlier announced that he would personally meet the affected families and community elders to discuss the issue in detail. As promised, on Thursday, Sunitha and Sriram held an extensive meeting with the victims and local elders at his camp office.

The discussion focused on ensuring a comprehensive and lasting solution rather than a temporary arrangement.

“We will work to ensure that every family currently residing here retains full ownership of their homes and purchased plots. No one will be allowed to create further disputes in the future,” Sriram assured the gathering.

Both leaders gave a clear commitment that the rights of the Papampeta residents would be safeguarded and the issue would be resolved permanently through legal and administrative means.

The residents of Papampeta expressed happiness and gratitude following the assurance, welcoming the leaders’ proactive stance in addressing their long-pending concerns.