Steps will be taken to fill 20,000 vacancies in police department says Anitha

Guntur : Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that there was a need to fill 20,000 vacancies lying vacant in the police department.

Anitha said that she will take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Steps will be taken to fill the vacancies.

Responding to questions raised by MLCs K S Lakshamana Rao and Illa Venkateswara Rao in the State Legislative Council on Wednesday, she said the previous YSRCP government neglected the police department.

She said the police have no sufficient vehicles and there is a shortage of staff in the department. The Home Minister pointed out that number of cases of crime has increased in the State and work pressure has gone up on the staff.

She said closed circuit cameras are not working in many cities and stated that she would strengthen the department.

Regarding filling up of 6,100 constable posts, she said a case was filed in the High Court. She hoped that the case would be resolved soon.

Replying to another question raised by the MLCs Panchumarthi Anuradha, Ashok Babu, Kancherla Srikanth, Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, the Home Minister said 10,119 girls below 18 years of age went missing between 2019-2022, according to NCRB records. She said women and girls missing cases have gone up abnormally under the previous regime.

She recalled that when Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan raised the issue, the previous YSRCP government tried to book a counter case against him. She that the anti-human trafficking wing of the CID would be strengthened.

Anitha said that she would submit a report to the Chief Minister soon and constitute a committee to trace the missing women and girls.