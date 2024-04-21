Stone attack on YS Jagan: Police releases A2 accused Vemula Durga Rao

In a significant update regarding the stone attack case involving Chief Minister YS Jagan, the second accused, Vemula Durga Rao, has been released by the police after being detained in connection with the incident.

Durga Rao was reportedly released by the police at midnight, with authorities stating that he was determined to have no involvement in the case. Following his release, family members of Durga Rao expressed relief and happiness over his return, emphasizing that justice had prevailed in his favor.

While the release of Durga Rao brought joy to his family, it also sparked anger and frustration among them towards the police for wrongfully arresting him in connection with a case that had no relevance to his involvement. Family members voiced their discontent over the unnecessary detention of Durga Rao and questioned the police's actions in apprehending him without concrete evidence linking him to the crime.

The family members urged the police to focus their efforts on apprehending the actual perpetrators responsible for the stone attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.