Stone laid for ISPS data science centre in Tirupati

Tirupati: The first annual conference of Andhra Pradesh Statistics Association (APSA) was organised by the department of Statistics at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Monday. It was held in conjunction with the birth centenary celebrations of Prof G Sankara Narayanan, founder president of Indian Society for Probability & Statistics (ISPS) in collaboration with ISPS and Statistics Alumni of Sri Venkateswara University.

IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana, addressed the inaugural session on the application of statistics in the domain of construction management and also emerging technologies using data science. Keynote speaker Prof A M Mathai, Emeritus Professor McGill University, Canada, laid the foundation stone for ISPS Data Science Centre and addressed the students about the organised lifestyle for the betterment of mankind by sharing his life experiences.

SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani touched upon the use of data science in the present scenario and inaugurated the first conference of APSA. Prof V Thangaraj, Former Director, Ramanujan Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics, Chennai Dr C Divakar Reddy, Chairman, Dollars Group, also spoke on the occasion.

President of Statistics Alumni association of SV University Prof V Kodandarami Reddy, President of APSA Prof P Rajasekhara Reddy, SPMVV in-charge Head of Statistics department Dr M Siva Parvathi and others took part in the programme.