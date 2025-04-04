Stone laid for rock fill dam in Gap-1 of Polavaram project

Polavaram: The officials of the Polavaram Project Authority, the Irrigation department and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited conducted puja at the project site to start work on rock fill dam of the Gap-1 of the Polavaram project here on Thursday.

The Gap-1 rock fill dam would be constructed at a height of 25 metres and at a length of 540 metres.

The officials said that the construction would be undertaken systematically to complete the Polavaram project in the prescribed period.

Polavaram project chief engineer K Narasimha Murthy, superintending engineer Reddy Ramachandra Rao, executive engineer K Balakrishna, Polavaram project authority chief engineer Ramesh Kumar, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure chief operating officer Satish Babu Angara, general manager Gangadhar and others participated.