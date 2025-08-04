Stone laid for Rs 45 cr infra boost for Sri City

Sri City: The foundation stone for a long-awaited infrastructure upgrade at the Sri City entry point on National Highway-16 was laid virtually on Sunday by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Rs 45-crore project includes the construction of a 900-meter grade-separated junction, a critical development aimed at ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on NH 16 while providing a dedicated underpass for vehicles entering and exiting Sri City.

By aligning intersecting roads at different levels, the design eliminates stopping and crossing conflicts, significantly enhancing traffic mobility.

Once completed, the upgrade will improve connectivity between Sri City and key destinations such as Chennai, Nellore, and Krishnapatnam Port.

It is expected to ease congestion, reduce delays for cargo trucks and commuter buses, and maintain the smooth movement of highway traffic.

Currently, heavy traffic at the junction poses challenges for long cargo vehicles and employee buses, causing operational delays. The new grade separator is set to resolve these issues by enabling seamless entry and exit, quicker turnaround times, and more reliable logistics for industries in the region.

Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy stated that the project will greatly improve the movement of cargo and other vehicles, reducing waiting times and enhancing accessibility for both industries and workers.

He said that the development will boost the efficiency of the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor and align with the broader economic goals of the State.

With established multi-modal connectivity – by road, rail, and proximity to major ports – Sri City has emerged as a preferred destination for global manufacturers. This infrastructure boost further strengthens its logistical edge, enabling faster and more efficient cargo movement.