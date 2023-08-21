Stone to be laid for Central Tribal University on Aug 25

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Vizianagaram district on August 25 to lay the foundation stone for the Central Tribal University (CTU).

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and P Rajanna Dora addressed the media here and disclosed the details of the Chief Minister’s tour.

They said that Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will also take part in the programme.

They said the government mechanism should respond rapidly to complete the arrangements for the programme. Pointing out that the event is being held during rainy season, the Ministers said the arrangements should be made accordingly. Adequate drinking water and ambulance facility should be available at the venue. Parking facility should be provided for people taking part in the meeting.

Collector S Nagalakshmi said that a helipad would be set up at Maradam. Minister Rajanna Dora said that the CTU is a dream of the people of the region and it is going to be realised because of the untiring efforts made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that about Rs 30 crore would be disbursed to the farmers, who lost their lands. Earlier Rajanna Dora and ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu have visited the proposed site where the foundation stone would be laid.