Stones to be laid for 105 projects on March 9

Nellore: Nellore Rural TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy will lay foundation stones for 105 developmental projects on March 9.

While he will personally take part in 51 programmes, his brother and Nellore Rural Constituency TDP in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy will take part in 54 other programmes on the same day. Leaders of TDP, JSP and BJP will also participate.

All the programmes will take place between 7 am and 10 pm on March 9. Among the works for which foundation stones will be laid include CC roads, flyover bridges and drains.

Addressing a press conference at his office here on Monday, Kotamreddy said that after the TDP-led NDA government was formed in the State following the 2024 Assembly elections, the State government has sanctioned Rs 191 crore worth developmental projects for Nellore rural constituency in the last 8 months following the initiative taken by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that apart from Rs 116 croresworth works in Nellore rural mandal, remaining Rs 75 crore worth works would be taken up in divisions located in Nellore city which were merged in the Nellore rural constituency.

the occasion, MLA Kotamreddy thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning the developmental projects to Nellore Rural constituency.

Deputy Mayor Sheik Tahasin and other party leaders were present.