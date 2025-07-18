Strengthening holistic child development through PTMs: Andhra Pradesh leads the way

In a transformative stride toward improving education outcomes, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has reimagined Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) as a powerful tool to support holistic child development. Under the Mega PTM 2.0 initiative, these meetings are no longer routine check-ins—they have evolved into structured forums fostering academic support, emotional understanding, and community participation.

Sarala Devi told The Hans India that this initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes developing the “whole child,” not just academic performance. Andhra Pradesh’s model sets a compelling precedent for integrating multi-dimensional growth into the school system—one that includes academic, emotional, social, behavioral, and physical well-being.

A Shift from Marks to Meaningful Development

Traditional education in India has long been critiqued for its focus on rote learning and exam scores. Andhra Pradesh's approach redefines success in the classroom, placing equal importance on emotional health, social interaction, and behavioral discipline.

During PTMs, teachers now engage with parents on a broader spectrum of issues:

Academic Growth: Teachers share subject-wise progress, learning styles, and engagement levels. Parents, especially those from first-generation learner backgrounds, receive guidance on supporting their child’s learning at home.

Emotional Well-being: Signs of anxiety, withdrawal, or distress are flagged early. Teachers and parents collaborate to ensure children feel safe, heard, and supported.

Social Skills: PTMs highlight how students interact with peers and adapt to class environments. Participation in group activities and respect for diversity are encouraged.

Behavioral Development: Discussions include habits, ethics, and discipline. Early intervention in cases of irregular attendance or disruptive behavior often prevents long-term issues.

Physical Health: Teachers and parents jointly monitor indicators such as fatigue, nutrition, and medical needs. Emphasis is placed on regular physical activity and participation in sports, especially for girls.

A Ground-Level Experience: Mega PTM 2.0 in Kurnool

Speaking at the Mega PTM 2.0 event at Zilla Parishad High School, Muzaffarnagar, Kurnool, "I witnessed the initiative’s impact firsthand. The event brought together students, teachers, and parents in a shared commitment to children's growth". "In my address, I emphasized the importance of parental involvement—not just academically, but emotionally and morally", stated Sarala Devi.

The response was overwhelming. Many parents expressed their willingness to become more involved in their children's lives—listening, guiding, and nurturing their holistic growth. This renewed partnership between home and school is the cornerstone of a resilient education system.

A Replicable Model for the Nation

The Andhra Pradesh government’s proactive approach demonstrates how community engagement and structured dialogue can transform schooling outcomes. PTMs have become platforms not just for feedback, but for joint problem-solving and advocacy.

This model offers valuable lessons for states across India. By embedding holistic development into the education framework and equipping families to participate meaningfully, we build not only better students—but more compassionate, confident, and capable citizens.

Conclusion

In every child lies the future of our nation. Andhra Pradesh’s evolving PTM framework is a reminder that education is most effective when it is inclusive, empathetic, and collaborative. As this model gains ground, it offers hope—and a blueprint—for educational reform across India.