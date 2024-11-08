Stress may help stay alert in dangerous situations

Vijayawada: Honorary professor Tumuluri Durga Vimala of Department of Psychology at Acharya Nagarjuna University took part in the penultimate day of International Stress Awareness Week, which is being celebrated from November 4 to 8 here on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, she said stress helps us to stay alert to avoid dangerous situations and can keep us motivated. However, too much stress or too many stressful events happening all at once, an unexpected stressful event or prolonged stress can make us vulnerable and affect our ability to cope and adapt.

Campaign in order to reduce stress and improve wellbeing is the theme of the awareness week this year which is organised by the International Stress Management Association of the United Kingdom, a registered charity and the lead professional body for workplace and personal stress management, supporting good mental health, wellbeing and performance.

According to the Gallup Global Emotions Report-2021, almost 190 million people worldwide experienced significantly higher stress in 2020 than in previous years, largely due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Senior psychologist Dr M Shravana Krishna Kumari said stretching, exercising or just taking a walk can immediately help to reduce stress. Having a conversation with someone you trust about a stressful situation or problem you are experiencing can help reduce stress levels.” Practicing mindfulness techniques, breathing exercises, and progressive muscular relaxation will help to cope the stress, she adds.