Stress on eradication of child labour

Eluru : District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a meeting of District Task Force Committee to Eradicate Child Labour was held at Collectorate here on Friday.

KKV Bullikrishna, Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, JJ Board Principal Magistrate B Rachna participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said that in eradicating the child labour system, Brick industry, cashew industry, small-scale industries, other cottage industries and small shops should be inspected randomly to identify child labourers.

In the same way, inspections should be conducted in the tobacco harvesting works mainly in Chintalapudi, Lingapalem and other areas. A lot of attention should also be given to prevent these activities as begging is also considered under child labour. If anyone suspects that such acts are being committed, one should inform the local police.

At present, if any children do not return to schools after the commencement of admissions in schools, the officials should seek help of teachers to find out their whereabouts and bring them back to school.

He suggested setting up a child labour vigilance group in the district. The group should be formed with representatives of non-political and voluntary organizations and take feedback from them.



The District Education Officer and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan officials should work on setting up special school facility to provide education in their own language to the children of immigrant families who come to palm oil farms in Jangareddygudem, Lingapalem, Chintalapudi and Pedavegi areas. They should conduct surprise inspections in the fish market on Sundays as well.

