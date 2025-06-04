Stress on financial independence of women

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that the coalition government is committed to provide self-employment opportunities and financial security to women from low-income households.

Speaking at the inauguration of a constituency-level tailoring training centre at the Nidadavole Mandal Parishad office on Tuesday, set up with the support of the BC Finance Corporation and EWS, Minister Durgesh stated that these free tailoring centres are designed to instil self-respect and financial independence among women.

He urged women to make the most of the 90-day free tailoring training by attending regularly, acquiring skills, and becoming self-reliant. He expressed hope that every woman who learns tailoring will find steady work and contribute to their family income. Minister said that with creativity and skill, women can boost their earnings significantly.

He assured that the government would provide all necessary support and resources to help women enhance their livelihoods. He said that these centres will open doors for employment, and the government aims to help women turn into entrepreneurs, ultimately improving the economic condition of their families.

Minister Durgesh informed that while the government had planned to benefit 496 women in the constituency, they had extended opportunities to 540 women in Nidadavole alone. He explained that this training would be especially beneficial for homemakers managing both household responsibilities and childcare, helping them shape a brighter future.

The minister encouraged women not only to pursue self-employment but also to enter the business sector and become job creators.

Drawing inspiration from Ratan Tata, he mentioned the government’s plan to establish a “Ratan Tata Innovation Hub” with the vision of nurturing at least one entrepreneur from every household.

He called upon people to be aware of government initiatives and make effective use of such opportunities to achieve economic stability and empowerment.

Nidadavole Municipal Chairman Bhupathi Adinarayana and ZPTC member Koyye Suryarao participated in this meeting.