Stress on flood mitigation plan

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector Kirti Chekuri noted the need for a comprehensive flood mitigation plan to prevent recurrence of inundationand losses caused by heavy rains and cyclones.

She said recent floods and the Montha cyclone had severely affected several villages, damaging crops and livelihoods.

Reviewing the situation with irrigation officials at the Collectorate on Friday, the Collector directed that vulnerable areas be identified and precautionary measures taken well in advance.

She called for continuous monitoring of tanks, strengthening of bunds, bush clearance, identification of weak zones, and immediate repairs wherever necessary.

Officials informed the Collector that regular maintenance and early action would help minimise damage during future natural calamities. Kirti Chekuri instructed thedepartment to submit a detailed report on flood-prone zones, water flow regulation in upper catchment areas, and real-time data monitoring through RTGS. She also suggested utilising MGNREGS funds for bush clearance works.

The Collector directed that a district-wide assessment of major, minor, and small irrigation tanks, including Panchayat Raj tanks, be prepared, with details on the functioning and repair status of automatic water level recorders. She further announced that village-level disaster volunteers would be appointed soon through a notification to be issued next week.

Joint Collector Megha Swaroop, Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Sheshu Babu, Superintendent Engineer K Giridhar, DE G ManojKumar, and EE Ramesh (Errakalva) participated in the review meeting.