Stress on improved services at Area Hospital

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari district): Government whip and MLA Bolisetti Srinivas has urged medical staff at the Area Hospital in Tadepalligudem to deliver services on par with private hospitals and treat patients with dignity and respect. During his visit to the hospital on Thursday, the MLA inspected the newly-installed operation theatre tables and inaugurated two new Fuji cartridges in the digital X-ray unit. He also reviewed facilities at the post-mortem shed and inspected the proposed site for the upcoming dialysis centre.

Hospital superintendent Dr AVRS Tatarao explained the available facilities to the MLA. Speaking to the media, Bolisetti Srinivas stressed that the Tadepalligudem Area Hospital should strive to become a top medical facility in the district. He made it clear that corruption in any form will not be tolerated. He assured that all necessary infrastructure will be developed in the hospital with the help of donors. He also advised doctors to collect regular feedback from patients to ensure the effectiveness of the free medicines provided by the State government, which spends thousands of crores on this initiative. He called for strict quality control checks on the supplied medicines.

The MLA promised to recruit required technicians for various hospital departments and mentioned that Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma has pledged full support for the development of the hospital. He also instructed the installation of two more air conditioners in the maternity ward for patient comfort. Jana Sena Party leaders V Kasi, Adabala Narayanamurthy, Paiboyina Venkataramayya, NV Satyanarayana and Pulla Babi were present during the visit.

Contract employees informed the MLA that they have not received salaries for the past four months and that provident fund contributions have not been made for the last five years. The MLA directed Superintendent Dr Tatarao to immediately summon the contractor andaddress the issue.