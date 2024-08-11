Stress on setting up KRMB headquarters in Vijayawada

Vijayawada : Welfare Association of Water users and Ayacutdars of Andhra Pradesh submitted a representation to the State TDP president Palle Srinivasa Rao on Saturday stating the need for the setting up Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) Headquarters in Vijayawada for easy monitoring Krishna river water regulations and the projects under Krishna Basin.

The Association of water users and Ayacutdars of AP further said it is more convenient for ayacutdars of both the States of AP and Telangana and the beneficiaries for apprising their day-to-day issues to KRMB.

The association state president Aalla Gopala krishna said as per the section 85(2) of AP Reorganisation Act’ 2014, the headquarters of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) shall be located in the Successor State of Andhra Pradesh.

He said initially, the AP government has taken a stand to establish KRMB office at Vijayawada.

Accordingly, the Union Ministry of India issued instructions to the Chairman, KRMB for functioning of KRMB from Vijayawada.

Accordingly, efforts were made by KRMB authorities for finalisation of premises at Vijayawada. However, the same was got delayed due to subsequent change in the scenario of the Government of AP and proposals were made to shift the KRMB headquarters to Vizag.

Alla Gopala Krishna said Vizag is not situated on the bank of Krishna and Vijayawada located on the banks of Krishna River is more appropriate.

He said the Association of water users submitted several representations to the Union government for setting up KMRB headquarters in Vijayawada but there is no response. He also sent a letter to CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu underlining the need to set up KMRB headquarters in Vijayawada instead of Vizag and he submitted a representation to the TDP state president Palle Srinivasa Rao on Saturday.