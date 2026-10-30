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Stress on transparency in election expenditure monitoring
Tiruvuru: District Election Expenditure Observer B Vijay Kumar on Thursday inspected the functioning of election expenditure monitoring teams in Tiruvuru and stressed the need for transparency in monitoring election expenses and strict enforcement of election rules to ensure free and fair local body elections.
During his visit, he inspected the activities of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) and enquired about its inspection procedures, staff duties, vehicle checks and measures being taken to detect the transportation of suspicious cash and other items. Later, he visited the Tiruvuru Municipal Office and the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) offices to review the functioning of departments responsible for election expenditure management.
Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Kumar instructed SST teams to maintain constant vigilance to prevent the distribution of cash, liquor, gifts and other items to influence voters during the elections.
He directed officials to conduct inspections at major roads, important junctions and other necessary locations in accordance with election guidelines, without showing any negligence in the discharge of their duties.
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