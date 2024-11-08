Stress to promote Andhra Pradesh’s cultural heritage

Live
Rajamahendravaram: A two-day conference titled ‘The Cultural Glory of Andhra Pradesh’ began on Thursday at the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) College of Arts and Commerce.
The event was organised by the university’s English department, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Committee and the Centre for Andhra Pradesh.
The inaugural session was attended by Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Srinivasa Rao, Registrar Prof G Sudhakar, Psychiatrist Dr Karri Ramareddy, former Andhra University VC G Nageswar Rao among others.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Santishree emphasised the need to showcase the rich Telugu heritage on a global platform, underscoring the importance of remembering cultural achievements to awaken a community.
AKNU VC Prof Srinivas Rao, AKNU Registrar Prof Sudhakar, Conveners of the seminar K Sri Ramesh and D Jyothirmayi and Dr Karri Rama Reddy spoke at the event. Researchers from various regions presented papers, and cultural performances included a Kuchipudi dance by diploma students, traditional leather puppetry and art forms like Burrakatha and Harikatha, which captivated the audience. The event celebrated Andhra Pradesh’s diverse artistic heritage, engaging audiences and promoting the preservation of traditional art forms.